Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,310,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the March 15th total of 17,120,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

COTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coty by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

COTY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. 5,440,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,804,129. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.86.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. Coty’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

