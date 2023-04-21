CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NCYF opened at GBX 50.40 ($0.62) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £259.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5,160.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 2.43. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a one year low of GBX 48.10 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 56 ($0.69). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.46.

About CQS New City High Yield Fund

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

