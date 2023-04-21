CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CQS New City High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NCYF opened at GBX 50.40 ($0.62) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £259.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5,160.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 2.43. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a one year low of GBX 48.10 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 56 ($0.69). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.46.
About CQS New City High Yield Fund
