Credit Suisse Group Lowers Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $70.50

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $70.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 23.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $126.80.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,962,716 shares valued at $1,744,783,150. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

