Credit Suisse Group Raises Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 950 ($11.76) to GBX 1,000 ($12.37) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CPWHF. HSBC raised shares of Ceres Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 1,560 ($19.30) to GBX 1,155 ($14.29) in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,077.50.

Ceres Power Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWHF opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. Ceres Power has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.90.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

