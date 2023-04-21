Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $75.42 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $75.42 million and $16.82 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003553 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000740 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00011823 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 216,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

