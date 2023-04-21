Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Short Interest Up 15.0% in March

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREC. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $15,330,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition by 308.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 903,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,904,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition by 666.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 598,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

CREC remained flat at $10.47 on Friday. 14,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,292. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.

About Crescera Capital Acquisition

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

