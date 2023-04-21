Critical Review: Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trend Micro has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $1.85 billion 8.46 $164.24 million $3.87 96.48 Trend Micro $1.71 billion 4.12 $229.79 million $1.65 30.38

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Trend Micro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Trend Micro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tyler Technologies. Trend Micro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyler Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tyler Technologies and Trend Micro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 2 8 0 2.80 Trend Micro 1 1 0 0 1.50

Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $436.58, indicating a potential upside of 16.92%. Given Tyler Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Profitability

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Trend Micro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 8.88% 9.61% 5.10% Trend Micro 13.52% 10.10% 4.96%

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Trend Micro on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes. The Appraisal and Tax segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Trend Micro

(Get Rating)

Trend Micro, Inc. is engaged in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the Internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. The company enterprises the data security and cyber security solutions for businesses, data centers, cloud environments, networks and others. Its products include security software for home & offices, small businesses, data center & cloud, network & web, mobile devices, personal computer (PC) client products, local area network (LAN) server products, Internet server & integrated products, and others. The company was founded by Eva Chen, Steve Chang and Jenny Chang in August 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

