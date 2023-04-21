Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3193 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Croda International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72. Croda International has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $51.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on COIHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,200 ($101.47) to GBX 7,400 ($91.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($111.37) to GBX 8,800 ($108.90) in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 84 ($1.04) to GBX 80 ($0.99) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties. The Consumer Care segment offers specialty sustainable skin care, hair care, and solar protection ingredients.

