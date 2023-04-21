Cronos (CRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.74 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $25.07 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00063804 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00039870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020372 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

