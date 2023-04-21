Cronos Price Hits $0.0682 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Cronos has a market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $18.27 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0682 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00062106 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00039510 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00020159 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007034 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000690 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002803 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001218 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001322 BTC.
About Cronos
Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.
