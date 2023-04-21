Cronos Price Hits $0.0682 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Cronos has a market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $18.27 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0682 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00062106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00039510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00020159 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001322 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.