CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,700 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 445,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.9 %

CSG Systems International stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.37. 63,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,888. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $66.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.86.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $269.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.05 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.39%. On average, analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

