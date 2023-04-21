CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $37.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CSX (NASDAQ:CSXGet Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s previous close.

CSX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

CSX opened at $30.81 on Friday. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in CSX by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

