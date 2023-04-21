CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,874,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,823,268. CSX has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

