CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $30.81, but opened at $31.90. CSX shares last traded at $31.72, with a volume of 4,514,054 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of CSX

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in CSX by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

