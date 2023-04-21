CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Short Interest Update

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 943,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
CTO Realty Growth Price Performance
CTO Realty Growth stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 60,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,575. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $23.07.
CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,982.52%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 463,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 285,743 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 57,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 38,586 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTO shares. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
See Also
