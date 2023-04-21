CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Short Interest Update

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 943,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

CTO Realty Growth stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 60,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,575. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $23.07.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,982.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO John P. Albright acquired 6,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,462.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,802.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 67,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 93,622 shares of company stock worth $1,525,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 463,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 285,743 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 57,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 38,586 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTO shares. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

