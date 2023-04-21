CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Short Interest Update

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the March 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CTP Price Performance

CTPVF stock opened at C$15.00 on Friday. CTP has a one year low of C$15.00 and a one year high of C$15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.11.

Get CTP alerts:

About CTP

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

Receive News & Ratings for CTP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.