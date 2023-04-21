CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Short Interest Update

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,940,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the March 15th total of 11,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,804. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.94%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 669.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
