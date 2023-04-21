Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Shares Up 1.7%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Cullman Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $79.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30.

Institutional Trading of Cullman Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cullman Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,943 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.34% of Cullman Bancorp worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

