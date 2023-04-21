Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,782 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $5,484,250,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.19. 1,200,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481,320. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

