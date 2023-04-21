Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $226.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,210. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $241.60.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

