Curi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.8% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,771,348 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.02 and its 200-day moving average is $62.78. The company has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

