Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,831 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 64,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 853.6% in the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 48,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $29.85. 11,229,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,284,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

