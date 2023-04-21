Curi Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,891 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD remained flat at $73.31 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 439,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.