Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,645 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,439 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.5% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,887. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.73. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $123.18. The firm has a market cap of $194.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

