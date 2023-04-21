Curi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,893,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 122.5% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 23,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,395,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.21. 778,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,268,189. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.64.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.