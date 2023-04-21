CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.6% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $31,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 133,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 372,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 170,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

CVS stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,341,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,117,747. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

