CX Institutional Acquires 18,717 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CX Institutional owned 1.12% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $22,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.62. 175,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,583. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.35.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.