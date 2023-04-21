CX Institutional Buys 4,514 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 71,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,298 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,800,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,858. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.