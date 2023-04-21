CX Institutional Buys 4,514 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 71,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,298 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,800,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,858. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.63.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.