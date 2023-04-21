CX Institutional Buys 81,591 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,591 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $68.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,771,348 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.