CX Institutional Buys New Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 239,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,275,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,724.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,174,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,476,844. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

