CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.19% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,927,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,997,000 after purchasing an additional 645,423 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 850,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 75,699 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 199,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 38,955 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SHM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,709. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $47.87.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

