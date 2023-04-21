CX Institutional Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.81. 319,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,838. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.50. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

