CX Institutional Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 176,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,000. CX Institutional owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.60. 8,315,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,836,898. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.