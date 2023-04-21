CX Institutional Raises Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged accounts for 1.1% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $18,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGHG. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter valued at $986,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 559.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,366,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,204 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

BATS:IGHG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,418 shares. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $78.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.99.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Profile

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

