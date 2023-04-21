DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Short Interest Up 18.3% in March

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

DarioHealth Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:DRIO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,712. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. Its solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

