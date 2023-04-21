Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Datadog Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $67.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Datadog has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $137.44.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $5,559,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,974,716.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $5,559,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,974,716.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,777 shares of company stock valued at $47,227,341 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

