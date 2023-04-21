Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) were down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.
Datatec Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Datatec Company Profile
Datatec Ltd. engages in the development and provision of information and communication technology solutions and services. It operates through the following divisions: Westcon International, Logicalis, and Corporate, Consulting, and Financial Services. The Westcon International division offers security, collaboration, networking, and data centre services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Datatec (DTTLY)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Datatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.