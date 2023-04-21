Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.63.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $490.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $517.91. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

