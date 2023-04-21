Dearborn Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 25,517.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after buying an additional 37,706 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $243.46 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.32 and its 200 day moving average is $256.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

