Dearborn Partners LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $202.87 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $258.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.45.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

