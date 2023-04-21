Dearborn Partners LLC Has $515,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $248.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $181.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.42. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.