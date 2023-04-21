Dearborn Partners LLC Has $822,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,860 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after purchasing an additional 882,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average is $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

