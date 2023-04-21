Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

DE traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $387.30. 441,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,443. The company has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.79. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

