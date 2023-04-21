DEI (DEI) Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, DEI has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $1,302.28 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.64 or 0.00314158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.