Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Down 7.0% in March

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 7,910,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DK. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Delek US Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Delek US by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $28,471,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after buying an additional 603,680 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $13,543,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $12,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

DK stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 523,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. Delek US has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

