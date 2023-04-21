Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises 8.2% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $177,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,451 shares of company stock worth $1,276,344. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Bank of America cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.16. 5,993,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,673,737. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

