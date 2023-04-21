Desjardins Weighs in on K92 Mining Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.01 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.01 and a 1 year high of C$10.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.55.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

