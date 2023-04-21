Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Destiny Media Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNY remained flat at $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. Destiny Media Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

