Deuterium Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 819 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.0% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Cowen reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $506.91. The stock had a trading volume of 457,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,912. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $591.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.