Deuterium Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.2% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.0 %

KO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.95. 3,592,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,115,213. The company has a market cap of $276.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

